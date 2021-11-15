QUICK TAKES: Louisville bounces back with 77-60 win over Navy

Behind a Matt Cross explosion, Louisville took care of business with a 17-point win over Navy.

Louisville avenged Friday night's loss to Furman by beating a potentially dangerous Navy team, who knocked off Virginia within the last week.

- Louisville shot 42 percent from three-point range after struggling in the first two contests.

- Louisville dished out 18 assists 28 made field goals.

- The play of Matt Cross was extremely encouraging. In 15 minutes, Cross poured in 14, all of which came from beyond the arc on 4-of-4 shooting.

- Roosevelt Wheeler didn't stuff the stat sheet by any means, but he showed enough potential to recieve minutes moving forward. It would be a huge development if Wheeler can be a reliable center who can rotate in with Malik Williams.

- Mason Faulkner has earned a role in this rotation, and just makes things happen when he's on the floor. For a second straight game, Faulkner scored and got the ball to his teammates in positions to make plays.

