Spalding averaged 12.3 points and 8.7 rebounds this season, and was clearly Louisville's most pro-ready player. An honorable mention All-ACC player, the Trinity HS grad thanked his hometown in his letter.

"Wow. That's the only word that can be used to describe my 3 years at the University of Louisville. It's been a journey like none other that allowed me to grow in areas I didn't even know were possible. I'd like to thank my hardworking mother, God our savior and my close family members, for their unwavering support through it all. I'd like to thank my teammates for giving their blood, sweat and tears alongside of me. I'd like to thank Coach Pitino, David Padgett, Assistant coaching staff, video coordinating staff and I'd like to thank the fans for their continued support as well. Most importantly I want to thank The City of Louisville for allowing me to live out my childhood dream and represent my city."

Spalding concluded his message with, "At this time I had decided to leave me name in the draft and hire an agent."