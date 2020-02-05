Louisville found themselves down 12 at the break after a, (let's put this nicely) sluggish, start. Louisville had no energy, Wake Forest made shots, and things weren't going swell.

Louisville capitalized on a 15-0 run in the second half to right the ship and extend the winning streak to nine games, earning a 86-76 victory. Louisville outscored Wake by 22 points in the second half, as the Louisville defense buckled down. Wake went 9-of-30 in the second half - a dreadful 30 percent from the field.

A double-digit, Wednesday night win in the ACC. Just like Chris Mack drew it up. In all seriousness, the 46 points Louisville gave up in the first half was more of Wake making contested shots than it was Louisville's defense slacking. Sure, the focus could've been dramatically better, and it shouldn't take a deficit to start playing passionate basketball.

Louisville responded exactly how they had to. Ball movement, aggressive drives to the paint, and a committed defensive effort turned things around in a major way.

The concerning thing about the second half, was that it felt like Louisville took their foot off of the gas when they took the lead. Louisville went on the run, and then let Wake claw back. That is concerning, and has been a trend all year.

A big effort from Fresh Kimble sparked the run. He facilitated the offense and made clutch shots when his team needed it. Kimble finished with 14 points, and added four assists. Louisville's back-court continues to operate on a "by committee" basis, as Mack is simply going with the hot hand. Tonight, that hot hand was Kimble.

Dwayne Sutton did Dwayne Sutton things and notched another double-double. Sutton attacked the paint at will in the second half, drawing a number of fouls to get Louisville into the bonus. Sutton finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

- Although the +/- stat can be misleading, Fresh Kimble deservedly led that category tonight with a +17 margin.

- Louisville limited the turnovers in the second half (two), after having nine in the first half.

- David Johnson had four out of the 11 turnovers, and only played 15 minutes because if it.



- Enoch was effective in only 17 minutes of action, scoring 11 points.

- Malik Williams once again played more minutes than Enoch, and at times, I wasn't sure why.

- Jordan Nwora didn't force shots, and still ended up with 21 points.

