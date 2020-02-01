If I'm being honest, for the most part, that wasn't a great game to watch. The refereeing was bad. There were turnovers. Louisville let NC State back in it.



But, that's not the story here. The story is that Louisville beat a formidable ACC opponent on the road by 20 points. The story is that Louisville extended a 15-point halftime lead. The story is that Louisville has won eight games in a row, and is leading the ACC.



After picking up two quick fouls in the first half, and then another quick foul in the second half, Darius Perry only played five minutes. The limited action paved the way for Ryan McMahon to come off of the bench in a big way.



The fifth-year senior had seen his minutes reduced over the last couple of games. That wasn't the case today. McMahon played 33 minutes and poured in 23 points, going 7-of-10 from three-point range. At one point, McMahon was 6-of-6 from deep, absolutely torching NC State.



Dwayne Sutton was also limited due to foul trouble, allowing Samuell Williamson to play a season-high 29 minutes. David Johnson saw only 14 minutes of action, but was incredibly effective when he was on the floor. Johnson finished 4-of-6 from the field, and continued to get into the lane at will, finishing off of the glass a handful of times.



Other than McMahon, it's hard to point to a player who had a standout game. But it didn't matter. After a brief NC State run to start the second half, Louisville suffocated the Wolfpack to finish the game.



Louisville didn't play well by any means, and won by 20.



Is that eight? I think it is. Louisville is winners of eight straight, and there isn't much to complain about.

