REACTION: Scott Satterfield recaps fall camp

Louisville Head Coach Scott Satterfield addressed the media one final time on Friday as fall camp came to a close. Here are three things that are worth noting from what Satterfield said, and why:



Backup quarterback situation

As we've posted several times over the last couple months, the likely No. 2 option at quarterback isn't Evan Conley or true freshman Khalib Johnson. Rather, it's looking more and more like it will be junior college product Brock Domann. "There are three guys who have been getting those reps: Brock Domann, Nathan McElroy, and Evan Conley," Satterfield said on Friday. "He's still not 100 percent," Satterfield said regarding Evan Conley's hip injury. "Really Brock (Domann) and (Nathan) McElroy have gotten the No. 2 reps." CardinalSports.com sources indicated that Domann had separated himself following spring ball, and has a firm grasp on the backup quarterback spot heading into the final week of summer practices. Satterfield didn't mention Khalib Johnson when talking about the quarterbacks in the mix, and didn't provide any reasoning as to why Johnson has fallen behind.



Tiyon Evans continues to stand out

Louisville's running back group is arguably the deepest position room on the entire roster, and reps are going to be split up amongst several players, but all signs point to Tiyon Evans getting the first shot with the starters. "He's had a really good camp, he's continued to get better and better," Satterfield told the media. While Evans has emerged, the competition is still there with Jalen Mitchell, Trevion Cooley, and Jawhar Jordan. Satterfield elaborated on the other three backs, having high praise for group as a whole:

"The other guys have been outstanding. It's been fun to see the battles." "(Trevion) Cooley has done some great things. Jawhar Jordan has been outstanding. Of course, (Jalen) Mitchell is very consistent. All four of those guys have done some great things." Tennessee transfer Tiyon Evans has the ability to be an every-down back, but with the quality depth that Louisville has at running back, it's probably a safe bet to assume that Louisville will spread out the snaps.



Special teams has been a focus, place kicker still up for grabs