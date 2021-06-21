RECAP: CJ Avery Press Conference - 6/21/21

Avery on his goals for the upcoming season:

Individually, Avery says he hopes to work his way up to a third-round pick. As far as team goals, Avery says "ACC Champions" is the end goal for Louisville. "Be the closest team we can," Avery added.

Avery on NFL feedback:

Avery says he was able to speak with a handful of NFL scouts, and some told him to return for another year, and others told him he could get drafted. Avery said ultimately it was a personal decision more than anything.

Avery on the culture:

"It's extremely different. More guys are willing to listen and are willing to be critiqued. If we tell a new guy to go run through a wall, he'll do it for you. He trusts you. The culture is definitely building."

Avery on the expectations for the defense:

"Expectations are extremely high. Our goal is to be the top defense in the ACC. We've shown improvement throughout the years and this year we want to be at the top of the ACC." Avery says the trust is the biggest thing that has helped the defense get better.

Avery on what he needs to work on:

Avery says "being comfortable in space" is what he's focused on the most during the off-season. Avery says he hopes to cut down on missed tackles.

Avery on the inside linebacker room:

"I see a bunch of hungry guys. Each day all of the linebackers are in here. They're doing everything they possibly can to be the best linebacker group in the nation." "Jaylin (Alderman) picks up on football extremely well. He's a smart guy, and he's going to be a tremendous player."

Avery on Monty Montgomery: