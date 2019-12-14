Louisville rebounded from their first loss of the season by handling Eastern Kentucky 99-67. Louisville's offense came alive, scoring 99 points, which was the highest total so far this year. That number surpassed the 91 points scored against Indiana State on November 13th.



Louisville was led by Jordan Nwora and Steven Enoch. Nwora finished with 26 points and Enoch finished with 23 points. Louisville was moving the ball effectively and as a team, ended up with 22 assists. The 22 assists totaled against the Colones ties the season high as Louisville also had 22 assists against USC Upstate back on November 20th.



Jordan Nwora did a lot on offense, including flushing down a thunderous, one-handed jam.



Aside from the 26 points, Chris Mack wasn't pleased with Nwora after he missed an open teammate on a fast break. Nwora had David Johnson running with him in a 2-on-1 scenario and took it himself. Earlier in the game, Nwora missed a wide open Josh Nickelberry on the three-point line.



Nwora does continue to contribute on the glass, and pulled down another seven rebounds today.



As the guard play continues to be suspect, David Johnson saw the floor earlier than usual.

I liked what I saw from the freshman who is becoming more and more comfortable with each game. Johnson had a couple of nice dishes as he beat his defender off of the dribble. He has shown glimpses that show his potential, and may wound up as a regular in the rotation before it’s said and done.



By the Numbers:



(StatBroadcast)

Of note: *** Dwayne Sutton reached 1,000 collegiate points after scoring 11 today.

*** Louisville shot 95.7 percent from the free-throw line, going 22-of-23 .

*** David Johnson saw his minutes increased and actually played more than Fresh Kimble.

