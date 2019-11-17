Louisville is 4-0, and will move up once again when the AP poll comes out tomorrow. The Cardinals pulled away midway through the first half and never looked back. In a game like this it's easy to come out flat against an inferior, non-conference opponent. It took Louisville a handful of minutes to get things going, but, they ended up with a 29-point victory. All things considered, Louisville did what they needed to do.





Ty's Takeaways:

The rotation seems to be settled (for now)

Through four games, it seems as if Chris Mack has found a rotation. Mack hasn't yet tweaked the starting lineup, and is following a pattern with his bench. Thus far, Samuell Williamson has been the established sixth man. Behind Williamson, Fresh Kimble has come in with Williamson and is the seventh guy. With Malik Williams and David Johnson out, things get a little cloudy from there. Aidan Igiehon has seen an uptick in minutes and has been the eighth player in the rotation. Behind Igiehon, Mack hasn't gone much deeper into his bench. When Malik Williams and David Johnson return, which could be very soon, it will be interesting to see what Mack does. How soon will they be back? After tonight’s game Mack said both Malik Williams and David Johnson “could have played tonight but don't quite have their playing legs under them.” If I had to guess, I would say Mack will work Malik Williams and David Johnson into the mix and settle on 9 guys. Barring foul trouble, I think it’s safe to say Igiehon will see his minutes reduced.

The breakdown in minutes looks like this (via KenPom): - Dwayne Sutton: 75% of minutes played - Jordan Nwora: 71.7% of minutes played - Ryan McMahon: 68.3% of minutes played - Samuell Williamson: 58.3% of minutes played - Darius Perry: 57.5% of minutes played - Steven Enoch: 57.5% of minutes played - Fresh Kimble: 50.8% of minutes played

- Aidan Igiehon: 23.3% of minutes played - Josh Nickelberry: 19.2% of minutes played - Quinn Slazinski: 14.2% of minutes played



Is the hot shooting here to stay?

Regardless of the competition, Louisville’s shooting was impressive tonight.

Louisville's 66.7% field goal percentage (30-45) vs. N.C. Central is its best since it shot 70.0% (35-50) vs. Tulane in a 94-67 win in Freedom Hall on Feb. 27, 1993. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) November 18, 2019

Louisville has been shooting the ball at an extremely high rate, and did so again tonight. Louisville was 30-45 from the field, and 10-21 from three-point range. Louisville has been over 50 percent from the field in every game to date. If Dwayne Sutton is going to knock down outside shots consistently in addition to everything else he does, his ability to shoot it will allow Louisville to space the floor. This team is full of guys who can be counted on to make outside shots, and if you add Sutton to that list, the drive-and-kick will be a staple of the offense. A noticeably improved Steven Enoch continues to be extremely efficient himself. Tonight, Enoch was 7-9 from the floor with his only misses being from beyond the arc. He hit a couple midrange jumpers, including a fade-away. A big part of Steven Enoch being much more efficient is his poise in the post. He is working way better out of double teams than he did a season ago, and has looked much more comfortable when opponents send an additional defender at him.



By the numbers:

(StatBroadcast)

One thing to note on this: Dwayne Sutton had the highest +/- of anybody. He is the key to this team, and when he has the highest +/-, that is usually a good sign for the outcome of the game.

