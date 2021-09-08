RECAP: Scott Satterfield's weekly presser

Bouncing back in the second half:

"I was proud of the way they bounced back in the second half. Cunningham settled in and played a lot better. The offensive line blocked a lot better. Really the whole offense. Disappointed it didn't happen in the first half."

The offensive line rotation:

"Bryan Hudson played really, really well. Gonzales may have played one of the best games up front. He played a great game. That was encouraging to see. He looked like he belonged."

The schedule during a short week:

"We didn't have any time off. We got in at 4 am and practiced yesterday. It was more than what we normally do for a Sunday practice. Essentially we missed the off day. It's just very condensed. It's hard to put a game plan in. You have to keep it simple."

The competition at the playmaking positions:

"Watkins is a sure-handed player. Braden Smith can do some good things, we trust what he can do. Josh Johnson had a good game. We'll see. They certainly have to play better. I thought Hassan had some nice runs. Cooley only played 10 snaps, he may get some more opportunities. We'll work that out the rest of this week."

The defensive line struggles: