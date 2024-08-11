LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville tight end Mark Redman was named to the John Mackey Award Watch List for the third-straight year, which is given to the top tight end in the nation. Redman, who has one season remaining, transferred to Louisville from San Diego State. During his time with the Aztecs, Redman caught 58 passes for 633 yards and five touchdowns. He earned second team All-Mountain West accolades in 2023 after leading the team with 37 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns. The Newport Beach, Claif., native recorded multiple receptions in 11 of the 12 games last season and appeared in 792 of 799 offensive snaps, tied for the most on offense.





The John Mackey Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935. For more information about the NCFAA and its award programs, visit the NCFAA.org or follow on X at @NCFAA.





Sixteen NCFAA members are unveiling preseason watch lists over a 15-day period as the association spearheads a coordinated effort to promote each award’s preseason candidates.



