LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Defensive end Mason Reiger and defensive back Devin Neal of the University of Louisville football team were named Atlantic Coast Conference Players of the Week, the league announced Monday.





Reiger and Neal led the UofL defense to one of its most dominant performances of the season as they limited No. 10 Notre Dame in a 33-20 win in front of a record crowd at L&N Stadium.





Playing in only his second game of the season, Reiger recorded a career high 2.0 sacks and four tackles as Louisville recorded 5.0 sacks as a unit.





Neal led Louisville’s defensive effort with a pair of interceptions. He also recorded eight tackles in the game, including a tackle-for-loss, and a pass breakup. The Cards picked off three passes and held the Irish to just 298 yards of total offense, its lowest output of the season.



