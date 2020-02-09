Jordan Nwora A 22 points, no turnovers, 7 rebounds, and just one foul in 37 minutes. The most encouraging part? Nwora didn't only shoot threes. He posted up smaller defenders and attacked the basket as well.

David Johnson B Great? Johnson had 5 assists, and in crucial stretches both attacked the basket successfully and executed pick and roll assists to the big men and then when Virginia adjusted, hit Williamson for a baseline dunk. Not so great? Struggled on the defensive end at times and allowed more than one wide open three-pointer (which Virginia got more than anyone could've anticipated).

Dwayne Sutton B- Not a great game for Sutton, but Louisville was able to withstand it. Just two points and 0-3 from three-point range in 32 minutes. Still, he did add in six rebounds.

Fresh Kimble B He scored just five points and had two assists, but the core of Kimble's grade comes from being the lone perimeter player who was able to settle the defense down in the final few minutes of the game.

Steven Enoch B Enoch did not have a great start to the game. In fact, Chris Mack was livid with him in the first five to six minutes. Still, once the game got tense, Enoch was a force down low in the second half, finishing with thirteen points and making three of four crucial free throws.

Malik Williams B+ He also gave the Cardinals thirteen points and added six rebounds, with his biggest one coming as an offensive rebound and put back late in the second half which helped seal the game,, to say nothing of his defense and emotional energy. Going 7-8 from the free-throw line was also critical to holding on to the lead.

Ryan McMahon B McMahon was one of many perimeter players guilty of defensive assignment issues that left Cavaliers' players open for threes, but he added seven points of his own in just fourteen minutes of playing time and sank all four crucial free-throws.

Darius Perry B- Perry provided quite the offensive punch early. He poured in nine points on 3-4 shooting from three-point range. However, Clark and Woldetensae both repeatedly took advantage of his defensive lapses to score easy wide open buckets. This would explain why he played only ten minutes.