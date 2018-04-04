New Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack told 790 KRD Tuesday he wanted to have his final pick for assistant coach done quickly. He may already have it.

According to Jeff Goodman from ESPN, Mack appears to be targeting former head coach and ESPN analyst Dino Gaudio with the final spot on his coaching staff.

Both Mack and Gaudio are from the Skip Prosser coaching tree. Gaudio knows the ACC as the former coach at Wake Forest. He also had stints at Army and Loyola (Maryland).

Gaudio has been working for ESPN since 2011 as a TV analyst.