Louisville is in the mix for elite 2019 running back prospect from Florida
Mark-Anthony Richards, the brother of Miami star receiver Ahmmon Richards says he's no lock to Miami and wants to give every school recruiting him a fair shake. Louisville is one of the schools he's considering.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news