His offer list is impressive, and now, in mid April, late in his junior year, he cuts his list down and eyes a decision in the near future.

Robby Ashford is a quarterback out of Hoover (Ala.) that has been talked about among the best over the last few years. He is a two-sport star that hopes to play baseball and football on the next level, but the four-star signal caller will sign a football scholarship.

"I have it down to eight schools now and I planning to commit in May or June at the latest," said Ashford. "I have baseball going on now, so that has kept me busy, but as soon as I am done, I will take some visits, then make a decision.

"I have cut my list down to Auburn, Florida, Louisville, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and Vanderbilt.

"I am talking to each staff, each staff is showing a lot of interest in me and I am not too far from making my decision. I just have to take a few more visits first.

"The only schools I have visited so far are Auburn and Mississippi State. I will visit more schools, and I might visit the other six here soon before making my decision. Right now, Auburn, Florida, Louisville, Ole Miss and Oregon are recruiting me hardest.

"Me or my mom have talked about visits with schools, but nothing is set yet because of baseball. It depends on when the season ends, so we are waiting to see with that. As soon as I have time, I will get back to visits and make a decision later this spring.

"I talk to the coaches from each school at least once a week. They talk to my mom even more than me because they know about baseball and stuff like that.

"I have talked to each school about playing both football and baseball and all are OK with it. That is important to me. Also, I am looking for the right fit for me. I want to feel at home, I want to go where I feel good with the staff and things like that when I pick the school.

"My parents help me, but they just want me to go where I will be happy. They don't care where it is or what school it is as long as I am happy. It will be my decision, and I will make that in the next month or two."