CardinalSports - ROUNDTABLE: Louisville Football Record Predictions

The CardinalSports.com staff weighs in and predicts what Louisville's record will be. How do the guys see things playing out?

Ty Spalding

Prediction: 8-3 Is Louisville capable of meeting Clemson in the ACC Championship? No doubt. Is Louisville capable of going 6-5? No doubt. I'm going somewhere in between with an 8-3 prediction. When the new schedule came out, Louisville had to be thrilled. Clemson came off of the schedule, and Louisville avoided playing an upper-tier conference opponent in North Carolina. Louisville will get to play Miami, Florida State, and Virginia Tech in Cardinal Stadium. Even if the home field advantage is minimal, you having to like those games at home. Louisville's offense should be spectacular, and could be even better than last year. Renato Brown and Adonis Boone seem to have settled in with the starting offensive line unit. On the defensive side of the ball, newcomers Yaya Diaby, Jadarian Boykin, and Kei'Trel Clark should help Louisville tremendously. If Bryan Brown's unit can take a small step forward, Louisville should exceed expectations. Louisville's losses come at Pittsburgh, at Notre Dame, and a weird loss at Virginia.

Chris Person

Prediction: 9-2 As I’ve been told on previous occasions, I am a homer, I drink the red Kool-Aid, etc. I have finally just come to accept that and take it for what it’s worth. But in all honesty, I truly think this could be a very good football team (assuming we have a season), especially if Louisville can establish a good defensive line. I have no doubt Louisville’s offense is going to score tons of points this year and I think the linebackers and secondary should be quite good defensively, so if this team really is going to come together it will be because the defensive line can apply pressure and clog the middle of the field. Since I think they will be able to piece together at least a respectable defensive line, I am predicting 2 losses for the season. One of the losses I think will come to Notre Dame in South Bend, and the other I’m chalking up as a wild card, a game where Louisville just has an off night.

Travis Graf