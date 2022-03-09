Satterfield Adds Josh Stepp as Tight Ends Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield announced that Josh Stepp has been named tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator on Wednesday.



Satterfield also declared that Nic Cardwell will coach the offensive line and Lance Taylor will proceed with the wide receivers.

“Hiring Josh to coach our tight ends solidifies our coaching staff,” Satterfield said. “Having been a coordinator, Josh matches our offensive philosophy and want we are trying to do with our scheme. I’m excited for the experience he brings to the tight end room and I know our players will benefit from his expertise.”



Stepp joins the UofL staff after six seasons at Georgia State, where he coached tight ends and running backs before he was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in January.