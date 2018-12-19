New Louisville coach Scott Satterfield has announced the signing of four new recruits on the first National Signing Day.

Satterfield flipped two new recruits on Signing Day and signed two more longtime commitments to scholarship paperwork Wednesday.

First, the flips:

Quarterback Evan Conley was committed to Appalachian State for months, but when Satterfield and QB coach Frank Ponce moved to Louisville, Conley made the move with them. Conley, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound star at Kell High in Marietta, Ga., was the Georgia 7-A Offensive Player of the Year and named to GSWA All-State as a junior. After leading Kell to a 9-3 season this season, he visited Louisville last weekend and chose Louisville Wednesday morning.

The Cardinals also landed a former Indiana commitment when Plantation linebacker Dorian Jones flipped to Louisville on Signing Day. The 6-foot, 235-pound linebacker was the No. 36 inside linebacker in the nation according to Rivals.com and was the Sun Sentinel Broward County Class 5A-1A Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 11.1 tackles per game, notching 122 total tackles his senior year. He picked Louisville over offers from Indiana, Kansas State, FIU, Buffalo, South Florida, and Florida A&M.

Satterfield kept two longtime commitments in local star running back Aidan Robbins and West Virginia lineman Zach Williamson.

Robbins is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound athlete who is rated three-stars by Rivals.com and the No. 14 overall recruit in Kentucky for 2019. He tore his labrum in his shoulder after just 72 carries his senior season, but he rushed for 319 yards and four touchdowns before the injury. Robbins got a late push from BYU and Kentucky, but chose to stay home over offers from Kentucky, Purdue, Ole Miss, Missouri, and South Carolina.

At 6-foot-6 and 298-pounds, Williamson has the physical stature to be an effective lineman at the ACC level. The No. 87 offensive tackle by Rivals.com, Williamson was a 2018 AAA All-State selection by West Virginia Sports Writers Association as a senior and AAA All-State honorable mention as a junior. He picked Louisville over offers from Kentucky, Penn State, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Marshall, Wake Forest, Duke and Pittsburgh.