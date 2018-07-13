Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich's firing at the hands of the UofL Board of Trustees may have been the direct result of a personality conflict with Chair David Grissom, this according to former UofL Board member John Schnatter.

Schnatter was speaking with 840 WHAS' Terry Meiners during a 28-minute interview recorded Friday morning. The topic came up when Meiners was asking Schnatter about whether he'd like his name to stay on the UofL Stadium (it has since been removed).

"I think you have to look at all the great things that happened in Athletics, much of it had to do with Tom Jurich, frankly," Schnatter said. "You look at where that program was when we got involved back in 1995 when they were playing at the Fairgrounds and a big crowd was 5,000 people. And so, if you look at where that program has come and how far it has come it is nothing short of amazing frankly. And we got to be a small part of that. We got to sell pizzas out there, of course, and we had a concert out there a couple of weeks ago. We like being part of the community, and we like being a part of the University and we like being a part of the stadium, but I have not talked to anybody from Papa John's in regards to this. And Vince Tyra, he and I have not talked about this."

After asking Schnatter about apologizing to the UofL players (which he said he would do if they'd have him), Meiners asked Schnatter the following: "You just threw a lot of bouquets at Tom Jurich, but a lot of people feel like you go Tom Jurich fired. Now that you are separated from the Board (of Trustees) and David Grissom, let's talk about this. Who fired Tom Jurich?"

Schnatter paused and then responded, "Well, unlike Pitino - Pitino was let go by the UofL Athletic Association and I don't sit on the Athletic Association Board. I had no contact with the members of that Board. That was exclusive of the Board of Trustees which I do sit on.

"In the Tom Jurich case, I think that was two strong headed guys. Grissom and Jurich locked horns and they are both strong-willed, and I think Grissom tried to sit down with Tom and work this out, in fact I know he did, but their personalities are such it was like two bulldozers wrasslin'. Then it came in front of the Board and that was a tough call for all of us, but under the circumstances of it - there was some violations and, of course, the personality clashes, I think Grissom made the call he made.

"You know, it's hard to judge that call because Tom did so many wonderful things and got the program in such a good place, but I think Vince Tyra has done a great job, too, Terry, and I think he'll take us to the next level so I think we owe the foundation and where we got to to Tom and I think Vince and his team will take it to the next level, I really believe that, otherwise I wouldn't have recommended we hire Vince."



Meiners asked: "So when the Board would go into Executive Session, you were not advocating for Tom Jurich and/or Rick Pitino to be fired?"

Schnatter replied, "I can't talk about anything in closed session. It's against the law. I can tell you that - I think Tom - Tom's tough. You can get him where you need to be, you just have to be patient. So, I made that very clear that Tom is reasonable if you can just settle him down. But when Tom walks in, he's tough. He's tough. And I think the very thing that hurt him in this situation was probably one of things that made him great in building these great facilities."

Schnatter donated millions to the University and its Athletic Program over the years, but stepped down from his position on the Board of Trustees Thursday morning after a Forbes report cited his use of the N-word during a conference call with a PR firm back in May.

Jurich, who was fired from the University in 2017, has since been awarded a hefty multi-million dollar settlement (totaling more than $7 million in cash and benefits) and the terms of his dismissal were changed to resigned instead of fired. Grissom is still currently serving as the Chair of the Board of Trustees.