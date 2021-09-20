Scott Satterfield Monday Press Conference - Florida State

On the win over UCF:

“Looking back on the film from this weekend, obviously a very exciting game and proud of the way our guys fought, continue to fight all the way to the end, the last 13 seconds to go in the game and to win that thing. Looking on it I think offensively, we played for solid, I mean, I still think we had several opportunities, we could have got more yards out there, which is encouraging to say that we can do better offensively even though we had a pretty productive night. Defensively, we played the second ranked offense in the country and held them 200 yards under their average and played well, tackled well, still give up a few big plays that we that we don't need to give up and need to kind of get better in that regard."

On the health of the team:

“Our training room was full all weekend and full today as well but those guys will be practicing they'll be good, I just met with a bunch of them a while ago and they're feeling a lot better. It was good to have an extra day in there to rest and for us to get eight days for this game that's a great break that we need after playing three games in 12 days so but those guys are healing up and they should be good to go.”

On the offensive line rotation:

“I still think we need to be able to rotate some guys just for the injury purposes and because those two guys they could have played but they would have been really emergency talking about Michael Gonzalez and Adonis Boone."

On Jaylin Alderman's interception:

“He's been a guy who really all camp, kind of turned a coach's head because he's smart. He knows exactly what the coaches are saying, we don't have to tell him over and over and over. He was a good tackler coming out of high school, really kind of caught our attention with that."

On preparing for Florida State: