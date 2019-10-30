It's impossible to say just how much one can take away from an exhibition game in normal circumstances. How much less can one take away when Louisville is playing without either projected center and one of its two most prominent freshman signees who was expected to contribute at both guard spots? Nevertheless, Louisville enjoyed a significant size and depth advantage against Bellarmine Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center and needed every bit of to escape with a 75-65 win.



Williamson and Nwora Stand Out

Jordan Nwora stood out, as he should. The junior wing scored 28 points, including 5 of 11 from three-point range. He added five rebounds, two steals, and two assists to his productivity scoring. Every time Louisville needed a basket to halt any building Bellarmine momentum, Nwora delivered it. Is it a good thing that he played 38 minutes in an exhibition? No. Of course not. But, in a game with three players out who will undoubtedly contribute minutes and points, I don't mind Nwora carrying the load as a leader. Like Nwora, Williamson showed exceptional skill on the offensive end. The true freshman scored 17 points, went three for three from the free-throw line, and scored off the dribble often. He showed comfort with the basketball in his hands as well as catching and shooting. It's difficult to say if he will always be called upon to rebound like he did last night, but nine rebounds in addition to 17 points is a welcome sight. Louisville hasn't had a great rebounding guard since Terry Rozier, if Williamson adds that to this team, they'll be that much better once Enoch and Malik Williams are back to full strength.

A Draw in the Paint



Perhaps the most significant area of worry coming out of the game is Louisville being played to a draw in the paint by a team it has a decided size advantage against. Bellarmine routinely stretched possessions and extended Louisville's pack-line defense only to beat a perimeter Louisville defender of the dribble and finish successfully at the basket. Overall, the Knights shot a better percentage from the floor (44% to 42%), mainly on the higher quality of shots at the rim. Particularly worrisome was even when Aiden Igiehon did get minutes at center, Bellarmine was successful going right at him, and by the end, you could tell they weren't afraid to attack him. In Igiehon's defense, Bellarmine is a tricky matchup, and I don't envy anyone trying to avoid having his head spin against them in his first college action. But, I've insisted on this and on-air (along with Luke Hancock) that Igiehon's more of a project with enormous upside than an instant impact guy. Last night would at least seem to support that.

Don't Overreact nor Underreact