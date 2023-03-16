Louisville has received a commitment from transfer guard Skyy Clark. The 6’3, 200-pound Clark averaged 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for Illinois through 13 games (12 starts) before leaving the team in early January.

Clark officially entered the transfer portal on the first day of the portal window, which was March 13.

This news comes off the heels of Clark’s visit to UofL, which was planned quickly following his decision to enter the transfer portal.



The Cards are in the midst of a big roster turnover this off-season, and this transfer addition certainly won’t be the last.

Louisville received a commitment from top-20 player Dennis Evans a few days ago, are trending for 2024 prospect Trentyn Flowers.

Kenny Payne and Co. are rolling.