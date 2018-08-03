Louisville's top receiver, Jaylen Smith, won't start practice with his teammates this afternoon.

Smith had an emergency appendectomy procedure this morning, football coach Bobby Petrino announced.

“We were fortunate to catch this early and anticipate a full recovery,” Petrino said. “Jaylen is doing well and we look forward to him returning to the practice field as soon as possible.”

The Cardinals hit the practice field for the first time on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.