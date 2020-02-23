Scott Satterfield is set to begin his second year at the helm of the Louisville football program. Spring practice opens up tomorrow, and there will be a lot of familiar faces, and a number of new faces participating in spring ball. Over 10 newcomers who enrolled early will take the practice field for the first time at the collegiate level.



Louisville returns a lot of production from a season ago, specifically at the skill positions on the offensive side of the ball. However, there are a number of uncertainties surrounding this year's squad.



As spring practice is set to start tomorrow, here are the three position groups that stand out as groups that have the most unknowns entering the 2020 season.

Offensive Line

Dwayne Ledford did a magnificent job in his first year coaching the offensive line. Louisville's Javian Hawkins was the first running back to rush for 1,000 yards since Bilal Powell in 2010. As skilled as Hawkins is, a lot of credit goes to Ledford's group up front, for creating holes for Hawkins and the other backs. A big reason for the success on the offensive line had to do with Mekhi Becton. Becton is considered a lock to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, and was the leader on the offensive line. With his early departure, and the graduation of starting right tackle Tyler Haycraft, Louisville has to find some answers.



Louisville does return a solid core of experienced players in Caleb Chandler, Cole Bentley, and Robbie Bell. Chandler and Bell played in all 13 games last year, and are likely to get the first crack to start at guard. Cole Bentley enters his senior year, and saw most of his reps at the center position in his his first season playing for Ledford. Those three guys are a nice trio to build off of. Adonis Boone is a name Louisville fans became familiar with as a reliable reserve behind Becton at left tackle. Boone filled in sparingly when Becton left the Miami game due to an injury and got the start in the Music City Bowl. Boone will now be a junior and will get a shot to move into a starting role.



After those four guys, a lot is still up in the air. A few names to keep an eye on during spring practice are Renato Brown, Zach Williamson, Jackson Gregory, and Kobe Baynes. Brown, Williamson, and Gregory all redshirted their first year on campus and should be more physically ready to play. Baynes is a freshman who enrolled early, and signed with Louisville after a late push from Miami.



JUCO signee Trevor Reid won't be on campus until the summer.



Defensive Line

Arguably the group that needed the most help when Satterfield got to Louisville was the defensive line. The 3-4 defense that Bryan Brown runs requires a good amount of depth, which is something Louisville is still working on. After losing GG Robinson and Amonte Caban to graduation, Louisville will have to find guys to step up.



Louisville does bring back Tabarius Peterson and Jared Goldwire, both of whom have plenty of experience. Peterson will hold down one of the defensive end spots, and Goldwire should start at the nose. Louisville has a handful of veteran guys who have played some in Derek Dorsey, Malik Clark, and Dayna Kinnaird.



The good news for Louisville is that immediate help has arrived. Highly touted freshman Ja'Darien Boykin is already on campus and will be a factor right away. Another freshman who is already on campus is Henry Bryant. Bryant will likely will be called on to play behind Goldwire. Louisville also has Zach Edwards who redshirted last year as a guy that is plenty capable of contributing at the defensive end spot.



The name fans will want to know is Yaya Diaby. The JUCO product is a player that will make an impact from day one. Diaby is planning to get to campus as soon as the spring semester ends.



Safety

If there's a position that has the most reps up for grabs, it's at safety. There are gaps to be filled as Louisville lost Khane Pass to graduation. In addition, Russ Yeast is nursing a knee injury. Pass and Yeast were the starters for most of the year, which leaves Louisville in a tricky situation.



Louisville will have back redshirt junior Jack Fagot who played a lot on passing downs, and in nickel and dime packages. Fagot showed plenty of potential at times, and will be a major factor at one of the safety spots. Louisville also has Isaiah Hayes, a graduate transfer from Arizona who started in place of Yeast towards the end of the year. Another veteran player who fans have heard some about is junior Trenell Troutman. However, Troutman has been moved to the "CARD" position.



Louisville has plenty of reps available at safety. Who are the most likely candidates to take those reps after Fagot and Hayes? Junior Telly Plummer has played mostly on special teams, but should have a chance to get reps in spring practice. Another likely candidate is Lovie Jenkins. Jenkins enrolled early and has been mentioned as a guy who has impressed the coaching staff in the weight room. Jenkins was a former Tennessee commitment, and should be one of the true freshman with an opportunity to get on the field early on.

