Week 2 of practice has reportedly been great so far. The positivity continues around the program as the confidence and momentum last year continues to fuel this team. Coach Brewer mentioned that while the newcomers are still learning the ropes, the couple of times they’ve know what they’re doing they’ve shown great ability and skill. That’s great news to hear as this staff tries to build depth behind the three-headed monster in the receiving corps.

Another thing we continue to hear is how big of a deal going into the second year of this offense is. Coach Brewer described the offense as a race car, and how it’s up to the players as to how fast they want to drive it. Players keep commenting on how having that base layer of the playbook down has allowed the offense to really open up this spring.

Nothing but good vibes around the building. Lots to be excited about y’all.