CardinalSports - Staff Predictions: Florida State at Louisville

Ty Spalding I really could make a strong case for this game to go either way. I could definitely see Florida State building momentum off of the win against North Carolina, and carry it over to this one to knock off Louisville. I could also see Louisville's defense play with much more confidence after the performance against Notre Dame and string together back to back solid efforts. What do I think will happen? This game should almost feel personal for the Louisville staff. Obviously Jordan Travis was gone before Satterfield and company got here. However, I'm sure Satterfield and his staff haven't forgotten about the Chubba Purdy recruitment. Louisville plays inspired football, and the offense does just enough to squeak out a low scoring game. Louisville by a score of 27-23.

Chris Person Had you asked me prior to FSU’s beating of North Carolina, I would have almost definitely gone with Louisville in this game. The matchup before had Notre Dame beating FSU by 16 points, a game that would allow easy comparison given Louisville’s 5 point loss the week after. After watching Florida State’s game with UNC has given me significant doubt that Louisville can pull this off, though. That’s why at this point in writing this paragraph I stared at my computer screen for 10 minutes straight questioning which team is actually going to show up for both the Seminoles and the Cardinals. Despite this uncertainty, I’m thinking that FSU will stumble coming off that big win against UNC and Louisville will find a way to put some points on the board. I also think Jordan Travis throws a pick or two as the Cardinals win, 31-28 in a very highly contested matchup.

Travis Graf At a glance, the Cards should feel confident leading into this game. The ‘Noles are in a classic letdown spot after knocking off North Carolina a week ago and Louisville is beyond thirsty for a win. Once again, the key to the game is that Louisville must cause some havoc on the defensive side of the ball. They’ve been terrible in that department all season. The Cards must make the Florida State quarterbacks think quickly and the pass rushers have to get to them consistently. Louisville wins the turnover battle and wins the game as well, 24-21, on two passing scores and one rushing score from Malik Cunningham.