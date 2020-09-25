CardinalSports - Staff Predictions: Louisville at Pittsburgh

Ty Spalding This feels like a big game. I'm trying not to talk myself into saying it's a must-win game, but it feels pretty close to that. Starting 0-2 in the conference would be less than ideal, and would really put a damper on the Satterfield train that has been chugging along. Pittsburgh's defense is going to make Louisville work. They're a veteran group, and have an extremely good defensive line. Louisville's new look offensive line will have to give Cunningham more time than they did a week ago against Miami. I think Louisville comes in refocused, reenergized, and limits the mistakes. Louisville wins 28-24.

Chris Person Louisville is facing a stout Pittsburgh defense in week 3 of the Cardinals’ 2020 season. In fact, the Panthers are ranked 2nd nationally in defense according to S&P+ and have a couple NFL prospects on the defensive line. On the flip side, Pittsburgh’s offense is ranked 63rd nationally. Honestly this reminds me of WKU except on “All-Pro” mode instead of the easier “Pro” difficulty. I think Louisville will respond well coming off of a Miami loss that was difficult to watch but that doesn’t make a challenging Pittsburgh matchup any easier. The two story lines I’m watching this week are Louisville’s offensive line vs. Pittsburgh’s talented d-line and can Louisville’s defense get pressure in the backfield and force some turnovers? It should be a close, hard-fought game, but I like Louisville to bounce back from the rough loss last week and squeak out a 31-28 win over Pittsburgh.

Travis Graf Neither Louisville nor Pittsburgh has been overly impressive in their first two games of the season. The Panthers have one of the best defenses that Louisville will face all season long, but their offense isn’t going to strike fear into their opponents. Pickett isn’t an elite quarterback, but he’s been accurate so far this season and kept their offense moving. On the ground, Pittsburgh doesn’t really have a home run threat, but on the outside, Shocky Jacques-Louis and DJ Turner are a couple of guys who big play ability. I believe that Louisville will have trouble scoring against Pittsburgh’s defense and the Panthers won’t put up many big numbers themselves. This game is relatively low-scoring, with Louisville winning 24-21. A lot of last week’s mistakes are correctable and the Cards clean things up this week en route to a big win.