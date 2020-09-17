CardinalSports - Staff Predictions: Miami at Louisville

Ty Spalding There's no way around it: Miami spanked Louisville last year. The Hurricanes completely dominated the Cardinals in last season's matchup from start to finish. Yes, Louisville put up 27 points, but that was about the only positive from the beatdown. Louisville's defense made Jarren Williams look like a heisman-caliber player as Williams tossed six touchdowns, setting a school record. Williams won't be under center for this one, but D'Eric King, an extremely dynamic transfer from Houston will be. The Canes will have a familiar face at running back in Cam'Ron Harris who had a nice day against Louisville last year as well. Those two can present a ton of problems for this Louisville defense. With that said, I think we saw an improved defense in the opener against WKU. Kei'Trel Clark began to prove he is a huge addition, and is the type of cornerback that can match up with Miami's playmakers. Micale Cunningham outplays De'Eric King and Louisville's defense tightens up just enough. Louisville gets revenge, and wins 42-38.

Chris Person Miami’s ability to run the football with Cam’Ron Harris and D’Eric King concerns me. While I think Louisville’s defense is better equipped to stop the run this year compared to the past couple years, I’m in no way confident that they can contain two very dynamic runners. On offense, Louisville should be able to exploit Miami’s secondary with Cunningham’s improved throwing ability and a plethora of wide receiver targets. All in all this looks to be an offensive shootout and I think Louisville will be able to enact revenge on the Hurricanes after a disappointing loss last year. Louisville wins 41-35.

Travis Graf Coming off of a win against Western Kentucky, the Cards will have a much tougher task this week. Miami comes into town for a higher profile game that is being featured on College Gameday. The Hurricanes feature four players who are currently averaging over six yards per carry. Quarterback D’Eriq King is a true dual-threat and will be a very solid test for Louisville’s defense. They’ll have to really account for him and Cam’Ron Harris on the ground. Harris rushes 17 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns against UAB in week one. There’s much more speed on the field this week than there was last week against WKU, but I think Louisville rises up to the challenge. This one will be a shoot out, but if Louisville’s defense plays at a high level, they’ll squeak out a win. 35-31 Cards.