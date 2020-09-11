CardinalSports - Staff Predictions: Western Kentucky at Louisville

Ty Spalding There's something about this game that has a me a little anxious. And I can't quite put my finger on it. Maybe it's the game from two years ago where my heart stopped as the WKU last second field goal was in the air. Then you have last year's matchup which saw Louisville have their way. However, WKU brings back a ton of players from a team that ended the season red hot. In a year where nothing has gone to plan, why would this game be any different? You get the point. Louisville can't afford to overlook the Hilltoppers. Enough talking myself into this one being a close game. Louisville's defense should be improved in year two under Bryan Brown, and Louisville simply has too many weapons on offense. Give me Louisville, 41-21.

Chris Person WKU has a veteran team that appears to be trending up with Helton at the helm. Specifically, Louisville’s playmaker filled offense should have at least somewhat of a challenge against a defense that was 31st nationally according S&P+ in 2019. While I think WKU will be able prevent Louisville from making it a huge blowout, I still feel that Louisville’s offense will have their way against the Hilltoppers defense to the point that the WKU offense won’t have a chance of keeping up. If WKU had a proven QB I might be a little concerned that they could stretch the Louisville defense, but without one I think Louisville wins easily, 42-18.

Travis Graf Western Kentucky is a pretty solid football team, but they just don’t have the speed to match Louisville’s offensive firepower. They’ll put up a couple of touchdowns on the Cardinals’ defense, but they can’t go score for score with Louisville. The Cards score in a variety of ways, with a couple of long home run plays on their way to a 38-17 victory.