Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-13 14:31:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Stars aligned: ACC recruiting

Hcoisaqvq9b1l3ldvtwx
USA Today Sports Images
Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

How do the teams Louisville plays every year stack up in terms of attracting top-ranked recruits?

4- and 5-star Recruits: 2014-2018
Team 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Clemson

8 (1)

12 (3)

13 (3)

9 (3)

12 (6)

Florida State

16 (3)

14 (5)

19 (1)

13 (4)

15 (1)

Louisville

-

3

3

6

4

NC State

3

5

2

2

5

Wake Forest

-

1

-

1

-

Boston College

3

-

-

1

1

Syracuse

1

-

-

-

-

Virginia

4 (2)

2

-

-

-
(#) indicates the number of 5-star recruits included in the total number. When (#) is not present, all of the recruits were 4-stars.

So what to make of these numbers? Some things jump off the page.

Clemson and Florida State are adept at stacking up incredible high school talent.

Three teams have signed a five-star recruit: Clemson, Florida State and... Virginia.

Wake Forest has over-achieved in the last two seasons based on talent rankings.

Louisville's two-game win streak vs. FSU is incredible.

Let's take a look at high school rankings vs. NFL talent. The recruiting rankings are from the 2014 through 2018 classes. The NFL Drafts are 2014-2018 as well.

Recruiting vs. NFL Draft Picks
Team 5-stars Total 4&amp;5 stars NFL Draft Picks

Clemson

16

54

29

Florida State

17

73

30

Louisville

-

16

21

NC State

-

17

14

Wake Forest

-

2

5

Boston College

-

5

14

Syracuse

-

1

4

Virginia

2

6

8

What to make of these numbers?

Florida State brings in an incredible amount of talent, and also leads the ACC in Draft Picks produced during the same period with 30.

Clemson's classes aren't as large, but they have still produced a ton of pros.

Louisville does a good job of developing possibly under-ranked recruits.

Boston College's 14 NFL Draft picks are surprising.

Virginia has good individual talent, but hasn't been able to perform at that level as a team.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}