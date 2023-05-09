Statement from University of Louisville President Dr. Kim Schatzel:





“The University of Louisville, our community and college basketball fans everywhere have lost a legend in Coach Denny Crum. Whether he was leading his beloved Cardinal teams, representing the university with alumni and friends or supporting the many community organizations that counted on his generous spirit and enthusiasm, Coach Crum left a legacy that is unmatched. He will be remembered not only for the many wins and championships, but also for his calm demeanor, warm sense of humor and deep love for his adopted hometown and its people. Our lives are better for having known him. Our hearts go out to Susan and the entire Crum family.”





Statement from UofL Director of Athletics Josh Heird:





"Today is an extremely sad day for all of us who love the Louisville Cardinals. Coach Crum brought so much joy and happiness to the UofL campus, the Louisville community, and countless fans across the country and the world for so many years. He embodied what a coach should be: he cared deeply about his players, he worked tirelessly for his university, he espoused the right values and stuck to them and he lived each and every day for his family. Coach gave his heart and soul to this university and this community and he will forever be a part of our past, present and future. Our prayers are with his wife, Susan, and the entire Crum family. In the days, weeks and months ahead, we will honor and celebrate the wonderful life of Coach Denny Crum."





Statement from UofL Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne:





“Today is a sad day for me personally, as well as the basketball world. My thoughts go through all the lessons that he taught, not just to me, but every player he ever came in contact with. Those lessons are still relevant today. We were so blessed to have him in our lives. He was a true treasure who gave so much to university and the community. We must keep his memory alive. My prayers go out to his family and especially Susan. He is in a better place. Rest in peace Coach. You touched so many. Well done.”



