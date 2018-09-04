“On my visit to Tennessee, I had a great feeling. In hindsight, I realize I made a commitment too early.”

“I have been thinking about this a lot the last three or four weeks,” said Story. “I talked to my family about and I just feel I rushed into my commitment.

Rivals100 athlete Kristian Story of Lanett (Ala.) was the first 2020 commitment for Tennessee , but after being on the Vols commitment list for five months, he has decided to re-open his recruitment.

Jeremy Pruitt is working to change things in Knoxville and get the program back to where the fans expect it to be. Story still has interest in the Vols.

“Oh yeah, Tennessee is still one of my favorite schools. I still like them. I just committed to them too fast. It is nothing against them.

"I just did not think about it long enough. Tennessee is a great program and I like what coach Pruitt is doing there.”

Alabama, Clemson, Louisville, Mississippi State and Nebraska are schools that Story listed that he now plans to take a look at. He did camp in Tuscaloosa over the summer.

The No. 7-ranked athlete in the 2020 class just wants to slow things down. He is no longer a committed recruit, so he plans to go at his own pace.

“I just want to make sure I make the right decision,” said Story. “I just rushed things the first time. I do not want that to happen again.

“I am going to step back, look at everything and really slow the process down. My new approach will be not to rush anything. I will just take my time.”