Louisville star Josh Stowers hit a three-run homer, a three-RBI triple and a double during No. 5 seed Louisville's 10-2 win over Wake Forest in the first game of the ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C., Wednesday morning.

The Cardinals began ACC Tournament play against the No. 9 seeded Demon Deacons this morning. Both teams faced a must-win situation going into the game if they wished to advance to the latter stages of the tournament.

Reid Detmers provided another tremendous start for the Cardinals by tallying five strikeouts and only allowing one earned run on four hits for the day. Wake Forest saw their only lead of the day with that one run as the Demon Deacons went ahead 1-0 at the top of the third.

Coach Dan McDonnell said in the postgame that he trusts Detmers as his “fourth starter” so-to-speak. He also mentioned that it allowed him to give his ace, Adam Wolf, an extra day of rest.

Louisville regained the lead in the fifth thanks to a three-run homer from Stowers that came about after a leadoff double from Devin Mann and a four-ball walk from Logan Wyatt. Stowers’ homer was his team-leading eighth jack of the year. It also marked the 40th straight game in which Stowers has gotten on base safely.

In the fifth inning the Cardinals stranded a pair of runners in scoring position after a successful double steal from Tyler Fitzgerald and Jake Snider. However, luck was on Louisville’s side later in the sixth as Drew Campbell laid down a bunt that allowed Stowers to score from third. Campbell reached first safely due to a fielding error by Wake Forest, and he ended up stealing second and third before scoring on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 5-1.

Wake Forest scored on a Cardinals' error to make the score 5-2, but that’s all the noise the Demon Deacons would make the rest of the game.

The Cardinal offense came alive again during the bottom of the eighth. The scoring began with an RBI single from Logan Wyatt followed by a three-run triple for Josh Stowers, who now has two straight games with six RBI. Stowers then scored another run of his own as the Demon Deacons tossed their second wild pitch for a score of the day. In one inning the Cards doubled their run total, extending their lead to 10-2.

Michael McAvene came to the mound in the ninth to finish off the game for his third save of the season. Louisville will play against the No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils this Friday at 11 a.m. in another must-win game for the Cards.