No. 1 seed Louisville advanced to the Sweet 16 with an impressive 90-72 win over Marquette Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cardinals (34-2) got six early points from Sam Fuehring and pushed ahead to a double digits lead at 18-8 by hitting 8 of their first 9 shots.

Louisville's passing was crisp, its shooting was near perfect the the offensive execution was impressive en route to an early 30-12 lead. And the UofL crowd fed the excitement, cheering every play.

"I just want to thank every single person that is here today," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "You guys are phenomenal. ... This game was on national TV and this is exactly what we needed to show people."

Louisville hit 14 of its first 18 shots, ending the first quarter having shot 77.8 percent and leading Marquette 34-16. The Cardinals kept the onslaught going, leading 52-27 at the half while hitting 69.7 percent from the field.

Louisville forward Myisha Hines-Allen, playing her final game at the KFC Yum! Center, was fantastic. She hit her first 10 shots and didn't miss until 6:18 left in the third quarter when she already had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Marquette didn't quit, and, in fact, had a very strong 3rd Quarter, out-scoring Louisville 26-19. The Golden Eagles scored just 27 in the first half, but had 26 in the 3rd Quarter.

Louisville's lead, which had been 27 points, dwindled to 17 in midway through the 4th Quarter. Marquette's Allazia Blockton had 10 points at half, but had 28 with 6:13 left in the 4th.

Myisha Hines-Allen left with 1:13 left to a standing ovation. She had 24 points and 13 rebounds in her final KFC Yum! Center game.