COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — University of Louisville graduate student guard Sydney Taylor has been selected to the USA 3x3 U23 Nations League Team for their next cycle of games, USA Basketball announced on Monday.

This will be Taylor's first appearance with a USA Basketball 3x3 team since she joined the Cardinals this past April. Taylor competed with the Cards for the first time this past week at the 2023 GLOBL JAM in Toronto. She helped the Cards win gold after hitting a game-winning three with under 30 seconds against Canada on Sunday. Following the game, Taylor was named the Tournament MVP.

She joins a group of six players on the team and will compete in Rancagua, Chile from July 24-30. The team will first train in Miami Lakes, Fla. from July 19-21 before traveling to Chile for the event.

The 2023 USA 3x3 U23 Nations League teams will compete in the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League Americas Conference. The competition will feature six three-game tournaments in seven days. The six team members can substitute as needed for each day's four-person entry. The winning team in each of 13 conference events hosted worldwide will qualify for the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League Final Sept. 13-15 in Mongolia.



