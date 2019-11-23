

Louisville got the bowl-eligibility monkey off of its back last week at NC State. Not the Cardinals have a chance to finish the season above .500 in the ACC with a win at home on Senior Day against Syracuse. The Orange have had a disappointing season overall, especially relative to the preseason expectations laid on the program. But they still have faint bowl hopes themselves. Here are five Orange players Louisville fans should be paying attention to as the Cardinals go for win number seven in 2019.

Tommy DeVito, QB





Eric Dungey was the heart and soul of Syracuse football in the previous two seasons. In addition to being an objectively good quarterback who was dangerous both running and throwing, he was the team's emotional leader who inspired the confidence of his teammates. Louisville fans can certainly relate to a transcendent quarterback raising the entire stature of the program on his own. His departure left a large hole that it would have been trying for anyone to fill. That's why I don't think it is entirely fair to Tommy DeVito to point to his play in 2019 as one of the primary reasons for the team's struggles. Has DeVito been awful? No. Has he been Eric Dungey? How could he be? Still, he was a highly rated quarterback out of high school who waited his turn. He's naturally a good fit for Dino Babers' offense. He has a big arm, and while not a powerful runner, he is elusive and has above average straight-ahead speed if the pocket breaks down. If Louisville doesn't get pressure on him, he's more than capable of picking apart a defense with his arm. The problem for Syracuse has been keeping the pass rush off of DeVito.

Moe Neal, RB



Neal is an ideal running back for Babers' offensive system. Smaller than your typical running back, Neal is still low to the ground and powerful as a runner. He can run between the tackles and attack the outside equally well. It's no surprise that in the game Syracuse's offense looked its best this year, a 49-6 win over Duke, Neal had his best game of the year rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown on just 17 carries. Neal is also a capable receiver, catching 25 passes on the season. He will test Louisville's linebackers and safeties in both areas.

Andre Cisco, S

Cisco is one of the best defensive backs in America. As a freshman in 2018, he tied for the NCAA lead in interceptions with 7. In 2019, with the entire defense taking a step backward, his interception numbers have dropped, but it's more of a reflection on the defense as a whole than on his play. He still has three interceptions this season and returned one for a touchdown. He's also a capable tackler who can help in the box. He's currently fourth on the team in tackles as well. Cisco could be the one who most finds himself matched up with Tutu Atwell. Most times, Atwell against a safety is a mismatch Louisville schemes to get. Will it be today?



Kendall Coleman, DL

A year ago, Coleman was half of one of the best pass-rushing duos in the country. A year later, the Orange pass-rush disappeared so much that Babers was forced to make a coordinator change in the middle of the season. The move seemed to pay off. In the first game under new leadership, Coleman had his best game, recording 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. The return of Mekhi Becton to the Louisville lineup should help with Coleman.

Trishton Jackson, WR