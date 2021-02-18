Take Two: How does the rest of the season play out?
With the cancellation of Louisville’s game against Syracuse, the Cards’ period of time without games was extended to 16 days. With Louisville being the ones who tested positive, they’ll face an add...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news