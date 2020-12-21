 CardinalSports - Takeaways: Chris Mack Pre-Pittsburgh Press Conference
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-21 19:30:11 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Takeaways: Chris Mack Pre-Pittsburgh Press Conference

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Associate Editor
@TySpalding

Takeaways:

- Mack says the team was all really humbled from the loss at Wisconsin, and the response in practice .

- Mack thinks the key to beating Pittsburgh is limiting second chance points.

- Mack says the ACC calls he's been on over the summer had opinions all the way from get the season in no matter what to cancel the season.

- Mack confirms Carlik Jones will be available for the game tomorrow, and adds that Carlik Jones brings a voice to the floor that was missing against Wisconsin.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}