CardinalSports - Takeaways: Chris Mack Pre-Pittsburgh Press Conference

Takeaways:

- Mack says the team was all really humbled from the loss at Wisconsin, and the response in practice .

- Mack thinks the key to beating Pittsburgh is limiting second chance points.

- Mack says the ACC calls he's been on over the summer had opinions all the way from get the season in no matter what to cancel the season.

- Mack confirms Carlik Jones will be available for the game tomorrow, and adds that Carlik Jones brings a voice to the floor that was missing against Wisconsin.



