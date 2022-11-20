Louisville defeated NC State 25-10 on Saturday afternoon to improve to 7-4 on the season. The Cards have now won five out of their last six games and wrap up the season in Lexington with a matchup against in-state rival Kentucky.

Here are a couple of takeaways from Louisville's victory over NC State:



All three phases step up

With Malik Cunningham out, Louisville was going to have to get solid contributions from all three phases of the game. Louisville's offense established the running game on a stingy Wolfpack defense, rushing for 192 yards with an average of five yards per attempt. Tiyon Evans has been banged up and only saw two carries, Trevion Cooley and Jalen Mitchell haven't been active in several weeks, but that didn't matter. Jawhar Jordan and Maurice Turner stepped up in a major way, and the offensive line pushed around a formidable front seven. Louisville's defense continued to rack up havoc plays, totaling six tackles for loss and five sacks. Yasir Abdullah, playing in his last game at Cardinal Stadium accounted for 2.5 sacks, while Monty Montgomery added a sack and 1.5 tackles per loss. Louisville's defense held NC State to four yards per play, and only gave up one touchdown, which came on a broken play. Louisville's special teams played a role in the win, too. Mark Vassett averaged over 40 yards per punt, and had three punts downed inside the 20-yard line. The kicking game was rock solid as well, with James Turner going 4-for-4 on field goals. The return game came up huge as Jawhar Jordan took a 98-yard kick return to the house.



Winning season secured