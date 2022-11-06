Louisville has now won four-straight games since losing to Boston College, and with the win over James Madison, Scott Satterfield's group will be going bowling. Here are a couple of takeaways from the 34-10 win:



Feed the studs

An old phrase that's been used over the years around the Louisville football program is 'feed the studs.' Louisville did just that on Saturday as three skill-position players eclipsed the 100-yard mark. Tiyon Evans and Jawhar Jordan did so on the ground, and Tyler Hudson did it in the receiving game. With Tiyon Evans, Jawhar Jordan, and Tyler Hudson, Louisville has two running backs with 100 yards rushing and a receiver with 100 yards receiving for the first time since Sept. 26, 2008, vs. Connecticut when Bilal Powell, Victor Anderson, and Doug Beaumont combined to do it. Tiyon Evans carried 10 times for 126 yards, and took a 71-yard run to the house to break the game open. Additionally, Jawhar Jordan carried 17 times for 117 yards. Through the air, Tyler Hudson broke out and scored his first touchdown, while hauling in six passes for 142 yards. Tiyon Evans, specifically, is a difference maker, as he has the dangerous combination of power and speed. Having him back has been huge for the Louisville offense. Jawhar Jordan has been reliable and consistent, and has been ready whenever his number has been called. With Trevion Cooley out, Jordan saw a healthy amount of carries. Tyler Hudson has started somewhat slow, but he's beginning to look like a true No. 1 receiver.



Defense remains stout