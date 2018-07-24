Taking the next step: 5 players that could see a much larger role in 2018.
As we countdown the days to the start of the 2018 college football season a lot of uncertainty surrounds many programs, Louisville included. As the Cardinals look to find answers on both sides of t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news