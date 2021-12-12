Temple transfer MJ Griffin commits to Louisville

Louisville dipped into the portal to add a third transfer to the 2022 roster as Temple transfer MJ Griffin announced his commitment on Saturday night.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0ZWTigLzvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRkxZVklMTEU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGTFlWSUxMRTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9qZGVtbGluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamRlbWxp bmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGF2ZUxhY2tm b3JkRVNRP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEYXZlTGFja2ZvcmRFU1E8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9maUlnZG5zZmNxIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vZmlJZ2Ruc2ZjcTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNSiBHcmlmZmlu IChATUpHUklGRklOMjAxOSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NSkdSSUZGSU4yMDE5L3N0YXR1cy8xNDY5ODU2NDA4OTk2OTIxMzQ1P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDEyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back chose Louisville over offers from Kansas, Georgia Tech, and Nebraska.

Griffin just completed his redshirt freshman season where he totaled 65 total tackles (42 solos, three for loss), one sack, one fumble recovery, and four pass break-ups.

Griffin was a high three-star recruit coming out of high school.



Here's what recruiting analyst Dave Lackford thinks about the new commitment: "I’ve known MJ dating back to the summer before his Senior year. I always liked this kid’s attitude and competitiveness. I think he brings a head hunting mentality to the defense that is sorely needed. Louisville fans will love him and he’s the closest thing to Calvin Pryor the Cards have had since 2012. Great pick up."