Temple transfer MJ Griffin commits to Louisville
Louisville dipped into the portal to add a third transfer to the 2022 roster as Temple transfer MJ Griffin announced his commitment on Saturday night.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back chose Louisville over offers from Kansas, Georgia Tech, and Nebraska.
Griffin just completed his redshirt freshman season where he totaled 65 total tackles (42 solos, three for loss), one sack, one fumble recovery, and four pass break-ups.
Griffin was a high three-star recruit coming out of high school.
Here's what recruiting analyst Dave Lackford thinks about the new commitment:
"I’ve known MJ dating back to the summer before his Senior year. I always liked this kid’s attitude and competitiveness. I think he brings a head hunting mentality to the defense that is sorely needed. Louisville fans will love him and he’s the closest thing to Calvin Pryor the Cards have had since 2012. Great pick up."
Griffin joins Dee Wiggins and Tiyon Evans in the transfer class for the Cards.