Ten Programs Post Perfect APR Scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ten University of Louisville athletic teams posted a perfect score in the most recent single-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) data released by the NCAA on Tuesday.

The 10 sports with a perfect 1,000 APR score for the most recent 2023-24 data include men's basketball, women's basketball, men's cross country, women’s cross country, men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s soccer, softball, women’s track and field, and volleyball.

Every UofL program ranked above the required 930 minimum score for the four-year, rolling APR, which measures academic eligibility, retention and graduation for student-athletes.

This year, the four-year APR score was a multi-year average of the 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.

Twenty-one of Louisville's programs recorded a multi-year score of 970 or higher, while three programs –women's basketball, men's golf and volleyball – maintained a perfect 1,000 multi-year score.

Twelve programs recorded a multi-year APR score at or above the national average for their sport. – what is this number UofL also reached a department-record 96 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in the latest report released by the NCAA in November. Eighteen programs achieved a GSR of 90 or higher, while nine programs recorded a perfect 100 mark.