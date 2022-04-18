Tennessee transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield set to visit UofL

Word of Louisville's interest in Huntley-Hatfield picked up steam on Saturday , as the former four-star prospect has narrowed his focus to a handful of schools.

As reported on the Recruiting Board over the last couple of days, Louisville will get a visit from Tennessee transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward came on strong at Tennessee towards the end of the season. Huntley-Hatfield started all 13 games after junior Olivier Nkamhoua went down with an injury in February.

Huntley-Hatfield would fit the mold of a versatile, athletic forward who can play both front-court positions.



Louisville currently has at least six scholarships available with Sydney Curry, El Ellis, Mike James, Jae'Lyn Withers, JJ Traynor, and Kamari Lands confirmed to be on the roster, with Roosevelt Wheeler still undecided.



Huntley-Hatfield will also visit Auburn, Arizona State, Wake Forest, and SMU along with Louisville.

