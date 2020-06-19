CardinalSports - The best skill position player Louisville will face each week

Believe it or not there’s a pretty good chance we’ll be playing* college football in a little under three months, so we might as well start acting like it. *watching To get prepared, let’s take a look at the best skill players on each team the Cardinals will face. Really, these are the guys we should worry most about when playing defense. NC State: #24 RB – Zonovan Knight The Wolfpack followed up a successful 9-4 2018 campaign with a 4-8 letdown that led a ton of turnover on Dave Doeren’s staff. A big part of NCST’s struggles last season were due in large part to their inconsistent QB play and being plagued by injuries. With QB play still a huge question mark for the Pack, they’ll be relying on breakout rising sophomore, Zonovan Knight, at running back. Knight led the Pack (get it?) with 745 rushing yards on 136 attempts with 5 touchdowns. As Doeren and Co. continue to search from answers behind the center, expect Knight and NCST’s talented running back corps to touch the ball early and often. Especially in the first game of the season against what’s been subpar defense as of late. Previous Louisville Matchups: 2019 – 12 attempts for 61 yards (5.1 avg), 0 TDs, long of 23. Clemson: #9 RB – Travis Etienne Look. Travis Etienne is a jerk. This man is a man among boys and has absolutely no business playing college football in 2020. I mean this dude is going to enter the 2020 season as the ACC career leader in rushing touchdowns (56), total touchdowns (60), and points by a non-kicker (372). He’ll also start the season as the nation’s active leader in all three categories, plus career rushing yards (4,038). Only a jerk would do such a thing, and Travis Etienne is a big jerk. But really. Etienne is freaking awesome and will be a sight to behold once again. Watch him any chance you can. Previous Louisville Matchups: 2017 – 6 carries for 98 yards (lol), one touchdown and a hilarious 16.3 ypc average. 2018 – 8 carries for 153 yards (jerk), one touchdown and an even more hilarious average of 19.1 ypc. 2019 – 14 carries for 192 yards, one touchdown and a 13.7 ypc average. Sounds to me like we’re slowing him down. Not really.

Murray State: #22 WR – Malik Honeycutt Malik Honeycutt is legit. While he didn’t lead the team in receptions in 2020, finishing with 29 receptions for 477 yards and 4 touchdowns, he earned All-American honors in large part for his outstanding special teams skills. He averaged 37.2 yards per kick return and 27 yards per punt return, returning a kick and punt for touchdowns in the final two games of the 2019 season. This is the type of dude you have to worry about in any sort game like this where special teams can flip a game upside down and make a superior team uncomfortable. WKU: #7 WR – Jahcour Pearson Tyson Helton and the ‘Tops had a very similar season to Louisville’s last year where the new head coach engineered an unexpected breakout season by taking a team that went 3-9 in 2018 to 9-4 in 2019. A big part of Helton’s success came by way of WKU’s outstanding defense which finished 31st overall in SP+. The offense, on the other hand, was abysmal. Finishing 118th in points per scoring opportunity (first downs inside the opponent's 40), the offense struggled to pull away when the defense gave them opportunities. Star receiver lucky Jackson and Arkansas-transfer QB Ty Storey are gone, leaving Steven Duncan, who struggled as a starter early on in 2018 and sat out the rest of the season due to injury. Probably the biggest piece return for Steven Duncan to work with is Jahcour Pearson who had 76 receptions for 804 yards (10.6 ypr) and 7 touchdowns. Previous Louisville Matchups: 2019 – 5 receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown Syracuse: #13 QB – Tommy DeVito No, not the Joe Pesci character from Goodfellas (second time I’ve made that joke on this site, not the last either), but Syracuse’s gunslinger from Cedar Grove, NJ. Tommy waited patiently for his turn behind Eric Dungey, before taking the reins last season as a sophomore where he performed modestly as he passed for 2,360 yards, completing 213 out of his 337 throws (63.2%), and tied Ryan Nassib (2010) and Donovan McNabb (1996) for the most touchdown passes by a sophomore in school history with 19. I expect DeVito to take another step this season as he was a strong recruit out of high school and showed some serious flashes as a freshman. If he can put it all together, then he should be a threat. The rest of Syracuse, on the other hand, might not be so great. Previous Louisville Matchups: 2018 – 14 of 21 for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns

Boston College: #26 RB – David Bailey Hey! Boston College has new coach! That’s weird. But where you can find some consistency is where BC has seemed to be solid for the last decade: Running Back. The Eagles return David Bailey who may be primed for a breakout season after putting up 816 yards on 140 attempts for 7 and a 5.8 ypc average. That’s all I have to say about that. Previous Louisville Matchups: 2018 – 28 carries for 112 yards and 1 touchdown 2019 – 12 carries for 43 yards and zero touchdowns (AJ Dillon was good, though!) Florida State: #15 WR – Tamorrian Terry Tamorrian Terry is fantastic. He’ll enter 2020 with 95 career receptions for 1,932 yards and 17 touchdowns, while averaging a touchdown every 5.59 reception. He also holds FSU record with five 70+-yard receiving touchdowns. The dude is good. And if Mike Norvell can get his signature offensive style clicking early then Terry with be Terry-fying. Yay us! Previous Louisville Matchups: 2018 – 3 receptions for 71 yards and 1 touchdown 2019 – 2 receptions for 73 yards and 1 touchdown Virginia Tech: #2 QB – Hendon Hooker I really like Hooker as he’s a great young dual threat talent that Virginia Tech should have a lot of fun building an offense around over the next few seasons. He was able to take the starting job from Ryan Willis early on last season and he’s officially the man in Blacksburg. After taking the starting job he finished the season with 1,445 passing yards on 99 completions out of 162 attempts (61.1%). He totaled 11 touchdowns to 2 interceptions, and added 5 more touchdowns on the grand to the tune of 356 rushing yards. I’m very excited to see how he develops as a player, but with Justin Fuente openly flirting (hard) with Baylor during the offseason, one has to worry about the Hokie’s trajectory. Virginia: #13 WR – Terrel Jana If you saw Virginia give Florida a scare in Orange Bowl it was due in large part to Terrel Jana who reeled in a touchdown early in the game to tie things up and finished with 126 reception yards, which is third most yards by a Virginia receiver in a bowl game in school history. He ultimately finished the season with 878 yards on 73 receptions (12 ypr) and 3 touchdowns. Jana isn’t the biggest receiver at 6’0”, but he has no problem getting dirty and battling with corners for the ball. While he’ll be adjusting to life without Bryce Perkins, he’ll still remain a big threat for defenses. Previous Louisville Matchups: 2019 – 6 receptions for 75 yards Wake Forest: WR #14 – Sage Surratt Sage Surratt is good at football. He’s easily among the best in the ACC and arguably one of the best receivers in the country. Surratt had a monster game in that super weird shootout between the Cards and Deacons last season where he reeled three touchdowns along with 196 reception yards. He was knocked out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury against Virginia Tech, but even with missing multiple games he still had 66 receptions for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s going to be a force to deal with once again. Previous Louisville Matchups 2019 – 12 receptions for 196 yards and 3 touchdowns