CardinalSports - The best skill position player Louisville will face each week

The best skill position player Louisville will face each week
Believe it or not there’s a pretty good chance we’ll be playing* college football in a little under three months, so we might as well start acting like it.
*watching
To get prepared, let’s take a look at the best skill players on each team the Cardinals will face. Really, these are the guys we should worry most about when playing defense.
NC State: #24 RB – Zonovan Knight
The Wolfpack followed up a successful 9-4 2018 campaign with a 4-8 letdown that led a ton of turnover on Dave Doeren’s staff. A big part of NCST’s struggles last season were due in large part to their inconsistent QB play and being plagued by injuries. With QB play still a huge question mark for the Pack, they’ll be relying on breakout rising sophomore, Zonovan Knight, at running back.
Knight led the Pack (get it?) with 745 rushing yards on 136 attempts with 5 touchdowns. As Doeren and Co. continue to search from answers behind the center, expect Knight and NCST’s talented running back corps to touch the ball early and often. Especially in the first game of the season against what’s been subpar defense as of late.
Previous Louisville Matchups:
2019 – 12 attempts for 61 yards (5.1 avg), 0 TDs, long of 23.
Clemson: #9 RB – Travis Etienne
Look. Travis Etienne is a jerk. This man is a man among boys and has absolutely no business playing college football in 2020. I mean this dude is going to enter the 2020 season as the ACC career leader in rushing touchdowns (56), total touchdowns (60), and points by a non-kicker (372). He’ll also start the season as the nation’s active leader in all three categories, plus career rushing yards (4,038). Only a jerk would do such a thing, and Travis Etienne is a big jerk.
But really. Etienne is freaking awesome and will be a sight to behold once again. Watch him any chance you can.
Previous Louisville Matchups:
2017 – 6 carries for 98 yards (lol), one touchdown and a hilarious 16.3 ypc average.
2018 – 8 carries for 153 yards (jerk), one touchdown and an even more hilarious average of 19.1 ypc.
2019 – 14 carries for 192 yards, one touchdown and a 13.7 ypc average. Sounds to me like we’re slowing him down. Not really.
Murray State: #22 WR – Malik Honeycutt
Malik Honeycutt is legit. While he didn’t lead the team in receptions in 2020, finishing with 29 receptions for 477 yards and 4 touchdowns, he earned All-American honors in large part for his outstanding special teams skills. He averaged 37.2 yards per kick return and 27 yards per punt return, returning a kick and punt for touchdowns in the final two games of the 2019 season.
This is the type of dude you have to worry about in any sort game like this where special teams can flip a game upside down and make a superior team uncomfortable.
WKU: #7 WR – Jahcour Pearson
Tyson Helton and the ‘Tops had a very similar season to Louisville’s last year where the new head coach engineered an unexpected breakout season by taking a team that went 3-9 in 2018 to 9-4 in 2019. A big part of Helton’s success came by way of WKU’s outstanding defense which finished 31st overall in SP+.
The offense, on the other hand, was abysmal. Finishing 118th in points per scoring opportunity (first downs inside the opponent's 40), the offense struggled to pull away when the defense gave them opportunities. Star receiver lucky Jackson and Arkansas-transfer QB Ty Storey are gone, leaving Steven Duncan, who struggled as a starter early on in 2018 and sat out the rest of the season due to injury. Probably the biggest piece return for Steven Duncan to work with is Jahcour Pearson who had 76 receptions for 804 yards (10.6 ypr) and 7 touchdowns.
Previous Louisville Matchups:
2019 – 5 receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown
Syracuse: #13 QB – Tommy DeVito
No, not the Joe Pesci character from Goodfellas (second time I’ve made that joke on this site, not the last either), but Syracuse’s gunslinger from Cedar Grove, NJ. Tommy waited patiently for his turn behind Eric Dungey, before taking the reins last season as a sophomore where he performed modestly as he passed for 2,360 yards, completing 213 out of his 337 throws (63.2%), and tied Ryan Nassib (2010) and Donovan McNabb (1996) for the most touchdown passes by a sophomore in school history with 19.
I expect DeVito to take another step this season as he was a strong recruit out of high school and showed some serious flashes as a freshman. If he can put it all together, then he should be a threat. The rest of Syracuse, on the other hand, might not be so great.
Previous Louisville Matchups:
2018 – 14 of 21 for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns
Boston College: #26 RB – David Bailey
Hey! Boston College has new coach! That’s weird. But where you can find some consistency is where BC has seemed to be solid for the last decade: Running Back. The Eagles return David Bailey who may be primed for a breakout season after putting up 816 yards on 140 attempts for 7 and a 5.8 ypc average.
That’s all I have to say about that.
Previous Louisville Matchups:
2018 – 28 carries for 112 yards and 1 touchdown
2019 – 12 carries for 43 yards and zero touchdowns (AJ Dillon was good, though!)
Florida State: #15 WR – Tamorrian Terry
Tamorrian Terry is fantastic. He’ll enter 2020 with 95 career receptions for 1,932 yards and 17 touchdowns, while averaging a touchdown every 5.59 reception. He also holds FSU record with five 70+-yard receiving touchdowns. The dude is good. And if Mike Norvell can get his signature offensive style clicking early then Terry with be Terry-fying. Yay us!
Previous Louisville Matchups:
2018 – 3 receptions for 71 yards and 1 touchdown
2019 – 2 receptions for 73 yards and 1 touchdown
Virginia Tech: #2 QB – Hendon Hooker
I really like Hooker as he’s a great young dual threat talent that Virginia Tech should have a lot of fun building an offense around over the next few seasons. He was able to take the starting job from Ryan Willis early on last season and he’s officially the man in Blacksburg.
After taking the starting job he finished the season with 1,445 passing yards on 99 completions out of 162 attempts (61.1%). He totaled 11 touchdowns to 2 interceptions, and added 5 more touchdowns on the grand to the tune of 356 rushing yards.
I’m very excited to see how he develops as a player, but with Justin Fuente openly flirting (hard) with Baylor during the offseason, one has to worry about the Hokie’s trajectory.
Virginia: #13 WR – Terrel Jana
If you saw Virginia give Florida a scare in Orange Bowl it was due in large part to Terrel Jana who reeled in a touchdown early in the game to tie things up and finished with 126 reception yards, which is third most yards by a Virginia receiver in a bowl game in school history.
He ultimately finished the season with 878 yards on 73 receptions (12 ypr) and 3 touchdowns. Jana isn’t the biggest receiver at 6’0”, but he has no problem getting dirty and battling with corners for the ball. While he’ll be adjusting to life without Bryce Perkins, he’ll still remain a big threat for defenses.
Previous Louisville Matchups:
2019 – 6 receptions for 75 yards
Wake Forest: WR #14 – Sage Surratt
Sage Surratt is good at football. He’s easily among the best in the ACC and arguably one of the best receivers in the country. Surratt had a monster game in that super weird shootout between the Cards and Deacons last season where he reeled three touchdowns along with 196 reception yards. He was knocked out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury against Virginia Tech, but even with missing multiple games he still had 66 receptions for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He’s going to be a force to deal with once again.
Previous Louisville Matchups
2019 – 12 receptions for 196 yards and 3 touchdowns
Notre Dame: #12 QB – Ian Book
Ian Book is a very talented QB who took a long hard looking at entering the NFL draft before opting to take his final year of eligibility at Notre Dame. Currently Book is receiving the seventh best odds to win the Heisman trophy and he’ll be a solid dark horse candidate to win the trophy as Notre Dame looks to be solid once again.
Book is an excellent pro-style QB whose numbers reflect his ability as he’s thrown for nearly 6,000 yards to go along with 53 touchdowns in just the last two seasons. Couple that with just 13 interceptions over those two seasons and Book should be someone to keep an eye on in the Heisman race and the 2021 NFL Draft.
Previous Louisville Matchups:
2019 – 14 of 23 for 193 yards and 1 touchdown
Kentucky: #10 RB – Asim Rose
Most would probably put QB Terry Wilson in this spot, but I’ve just never been all that impressed with him. He did a tremendous job as a field general in UK’s historic season, but a lot of what he did was just that. He did a ton of managing and handing the ball off to Benny Snell, and when he had to throw the ball he was less than stellar as he threw for under 2,000 yards for 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He got off to a slow start last season, and UK’s offense frankly looked exposed before he went down with a season ending injury.
But someone who has always stood out to me has been RB Asim Rose. During the 2018 season I always came away from UK games impressed with Rose as he was the one running the ball when Snell was getting some air. He’s a mean downhill runner who’s not afraid of contact, and with UK’s o-line in excellent shape, Rose should be primed to improve upon his 826 yard performance from last season. He also has solid hands and is great at catching balls out in the backfield and creating plays in space. Wilson might not be able to make all the throws, but those passes Rose should be as easy as it gets with great results.
Previous Louisville Matchups:
2018 – 10 rushes for 112 yards and 1 touchdown
2019 – 7 rushes for 33 yards and 1 touchdown
