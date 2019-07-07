Louisville football needs its receivers to improve vastly if they're going to turn things around after going 2-10 last season. Dez Fitzpatrick is the leading receiver who returns in 2019 after catching 31 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns last year. As a redshirt freshman, Fitzpatrick notched 45 receptions for 699 yards and nine touchdowns. His drop off in production can be attributed to a number of factors outside of his control but in 2019 he won't be competing with Jaylen Smith (36 rec, 550 yards, 1 TD) for targets either. Fitzpatrick is auditioning for the NFL this season. His success on the field is just as critical for him on a personal level as it is for Louisville as a team.

Here are two things that could lead to Fitzpatrick taking his game to the next level.