The Bounce Back Series: Dez Fitzpatrick
Dez Fitzpatrick and the Louisville receivers only accounted for seven total touchdowns last season.
The Bounce Back Series has already addressed what Jawon Pass must do to improve on a dismal 2019 and how Hasan Hall can build on a promising freshman season. If Pass can improve and Hasan Hall and company can supplement the passing game it will certainly benefit a receiving unit that barley moved the needle in terms of yardage and scoring in 2018.
Louisville football needs its receivers to improve vastly if they're going to turn things around after going 2-10 last season. Dez Fitzpatrick is the leading receiver who returns in 2019 after catching 31 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns last year. As a redshirt freshman, Fitzpatrick notched 45 receptions for 699 yards and nine touchdowns. His drop off in production can be attributed to a number of factors outside of his control but in 2019 he won't be competing with Jaylen Smith (36 rec, 550 yards, 1 TD) for targets either. Fitzpatrick is auditioning for the NFL this season. His success on the field is just as critical for him on a personal level as it is for Louisville as a team.
Here are two things that could lead to Fitzpatrick taking his game to the next level.
