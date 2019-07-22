News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-22 15:08:06 -0500') }} football Edit

The Bounce Back Series: GG Robinson

Mark Ennis • CardinalSports
@MarkEnnis
Publisher

After focusing so much on the offensive side of the ball, the bounce back series is ready to turn its attention to the side of the ball that defined Louisville's nose-dive in 2018.The defense. Afte...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}