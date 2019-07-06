Yesterday, Dave Lackford kicked off this offseason series looking at players on the 2019 Louisville football team who need to have a much bigger 2019 than 2018 if the Cardinals and Scott Satterfield are going to leave last year's 2-10 debacle in the past. Dave wisely started with Jawon Pass because it's virtually impossible to win without quality quarterback play no matter the competition or scheme (unless you're Kentucky last year or Alabama). Today we turn to Hassan Hall. And Hassan Hall as representative of all the Louisville running backs. Strictly speaking, it is unfair to say that Hall needs to have a "bounce back" season in 2019 because he didn't underwhelm or disappoint as a true freshman. It's even fair to say that by the end of the season, he was a bright spot at running back. But, to the extent that "bounce back" can be taken to mean "markedly more productive than the previous year", Hassan Hall needs to have a bounce back 2019. Maybe we compromise and call him a "bounce forward" candidate.

It's been four seasons since the Louisville Cardinals were led in rushing by someone from the running back position. Every year since 2014, Louisville has been led in rushing by its quarterback. While Scott Satterfield and his offense do incorporate the quarterback in the running game, it's merely a constraint play facet of the option game and not a staple. Hence, in 2018, out of 540 rushing attempts, quarterbacks only carried the ball 100 times (and only 82 of those carries were non-sacks). The lesson here is, running backs, not quarterbacks, are going to get the lion's share of rushing attempts and yards in Louisville's offense. I use the plural for running backs intentionally. While Appalachian State loved workhorse backs, it was always a committee that allowed individual backs to stay fresh while inflicting collective damage on defenses over the course of a game. The primary back at Appalachian State carried the ball 179 times. His backup and change of pace back carried it 122 times. The third-string back carried it 63 times. The rotation kept them fresh but wore defenses down. This can be seen primarily in how much more successful Satterfield's rushing offense was in the second half of games.

Appalachian State Rushing by Quarter Quarter Attempts Yards Yards per Carry 1st 126 739 5.9 2nd 128 610 4.8 3rd 129 810 6.3 4th 153 956 6.3

Nevertheless, there is always a primary running back and this year that back should be Hassan Hall. In interviews since his arrival, Satterfield has not ceased to call out Hall as a talented player and a reason for optimism about the Louisville offense in 2019. Hall has tremendous speed and can catch the ball well out of the backfield. Both skills he'll be called upon to use often. Here are three areas in which he and all the running backs will need to show improvement.

1. Be prepared physically for the added workload of this offense and being the leader, now. Heading into 2018, Hall was at best considered the fourth option behind Colin Wilson, Trey Smith, and Dae Williams. It was thought he might have a chance to help as a kick returner and perhaps garbage time. While injuries and Petrino's inscrutable depth chart churning saw him play more at running back than expected, Hall still only had four games all year where he carried the ball more than ten times. And the most he carried the ball in a single game was 13 times for a mere 39 yards. Darrynton Evans had multiple games over 20 carries in 2018 for Appalachian State. That means Hall will benefit from the chance to develop the proverbial "lather" in a game. Something few Louisville running backs have enjoyed the previous four seasons. But it will also mean this offseason work under strength coach Mike Sirignano is as important as anything else Hall does. There will be two to three times as many carries asked of him this year than last. He needs to have built himself up physically to be able to endure it without losing speed. This need for physical stamina both within the game and over the course of a full season is especially important because Hall, of all the returning backs, is the only one capable of all the types of runs that are asked of backs in this offense. He has enough size and strength to run inside while also being plenty fast enough to be a danger on the edge as well. Hawkins, meanwhile, is significantly smaller and Dae Williams is bigger and coming off an injury. His ability to work the edges remains to be seen.

2. The zone running scheme demands a patient running back who can both read and react to how a play is developing. One of the more challenging elements of defending a primary inside and outside zone running team is that if you have a patient, anticipatory running back, even when the defense wins at the point of attack, the running back can still get to the proper spot and make something happen. There's a wonderful blog post on Seattle's SB Nation blog about how a terribly blocked zone run play was still turned into a huge run by Marshawn Lynch. It's worth your time. This is an area where Hall will have to overcome both the newness of the offense and his relative inexperience at the collegiate level. It's impossible to overstate how difficult it is to defend outside zone schemed running when (1) the offensive line is cohesive (2) the running back is patient and anticipates where the defensive players and his own blockers will be. The problem is, there's no way to fast-forward through the time and reps that it takes for both of those things to be the case. In fact, this might be the place where Dae Williams as a slower but more experienced "crafty veteran" could help the team more. But Dae's presence won't stop the team from calling on Hall to be a patient runner who reads and reacts properly to what is happening in the interplay between double teams and reaches to the next level. He's going to have to read those correctly and squeeze every available yard out of runs. It's the bread and butter and the core play off of which everything else in the offense is built. To the extent that he doesn't, he will hamper the offense and open up playing time for Dae Williams, Javian Hawkins, and the other backs.