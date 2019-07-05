Jawon Pass would probably like to throw away his sophomore season the same way he threw away passes on third down attempts during that time.

Pass completed 54% of his 300 throws for 1,960 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Due to the complete ineptitude of the entire offensive unit it's hard to place blame on any one player and it's easy to crucify the coach.

Pass lacks that luxury this season.

In the social strata of football royalty, the coaches and quarterback are the kings and their fates are often tied. In bleak times neither coach or quarterback get the benefit of blaming his underlings for the kingdom's situation. The subjects matched the coach to the guillotine last year and the sword of Damocles now dangles over Jawon Pass’s head.

Enough pedantic prose for now. Here are some statistical trends from Pass's performance last year that when considered raise serious concerns regarding how precarious his situation is this season.

Say what you will about how his coach used him last year, but his individual play put his team in early holes, changing the dynamic of many contests. In order for Louisville to rise from the ruins, Pass must improve as the leader of the program.