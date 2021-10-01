CAF launches 'The New Standard' to raise $10 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – On the eve of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, the University of Louisville Athletic Department launched The New Standard, a capital campaign with the goal of raising $10 million with funds directly impacting UofL's women's sports, Thursday night at an event at Churchill Downs.



The University of Louisville Department of Athletics is advancing its mission of equity and opportunity for its women's sports and The New Standard, championed by the Cardinal Athletic Fund, will propel the effort forward.



"Investing in women's sports is a powerful way to say Women Matter. It will empower the current generation to dream big and equally as important it will give our younger generation the positive female role models that they can aspire to be like," said Coach Karen Ferguson Dayes, UofL's longest tenured female coach.



The New Standard will help fund capital projects across all women's sports at UofL. From upgrading Ralph Wright Natatorium, revamping softball's indoor facility, locker room renovations at tennis, rowing, women's basketball, and track and field, to replacing the scoreboards at Lacrosse and field hockey, the campaign will benefit female athletes for years to come.



Part of the campaign will also go to enhance the Women of Influence Endowment Fund, made possible by the Churchill Downs Incorporated lead gift, which will grant financial aid to former University of Louisville student-athletes who have been positively impacted by the Women of Influence partnership and who return to UofL to pursue a graduate degree.



For more information or how to support The New Standard, contact Rachael Bilney Cosgrove and Megan Edwards at the Cardinal Athletic Fund.